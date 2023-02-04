Davidson 93, UMass 78

Mennenga 6-9 2-3 14, Bailey 1-3 0-0 3, Huffman 3-8 3-3 9, Loyer 6-12 5-5 19, Watson 2-6 0-0 4, Kochera 10-13 2-2 29, Skogman 5-7 1-2 15, Spadone 0-1 0-0 0, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 13-15 93.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling