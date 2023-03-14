Davis, Lakers lead by 35 at half, beat Pelicans 123-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, Malik Beasley hit seven 3-pointers in just the first half, and the Los Angeles Lakers took a 36-point, second-quarter lead on their way to a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Beasley finished with 24 points for the Lakers, who shot 18 of 39 from 3-point range — including 15 of 27 before halftime. D'Angelo Russell added 17 points to help Los Angeles (34-35) move one game ahead of New Orleans (33-36) in the Western Conference standings as both clubs try remain in contention for a spot in the postseason.

The teams entered the day in a four-way tie for 10th in the conference.

Brandon Ingram returned to New Orleans' lineup after missing two games with a right ankle injury, but his 22 points were not nearly enough.

Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III each scored 20 for the Pelicans, who trailed 75-40 at halftime and trimmed their deficit to 13 when Ingram's pull-up jumper made it 107-94.

Jones then intercepted Davis' pass and tried to initiate a fast break that could have gotten New Orleans as close as 11 points with five minutes still to play, but Russell tipped Jones' pass and Jones was called for a foul when he grabbed Russell to stop him from getting the ball.

That exchange began a 7-2 Lakers mini-run that built the lead back to 18.

The Lakers scored the game's first 14 points, starting with eight straight by Davis on a layup as he was fouled, a 3 and a step-back jumper. Beasley and Russell each followed with a 3, and Los Angeles' lead never got below 10 after that.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points and Rui Hachimura added 12 for the Lakers.

Lakers: Davis has 16 30-point games this season. ... Shot 48.8% (40 of 82) overall. ... Outrebounded New Orleans 52-41. ... Went 25 of 28 from the foul line.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum scored 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 10. ... Shot 42.9% (42 of 98), including 11 of 43 from 3-point range.

Lakers: At Houston on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: At Houston on Friday night.

