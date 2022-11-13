de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams.
“That was a big win for the program. It meant a lot,” coach Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's first road win over a Top 10 team since it defeated No. 2 Oregon in 2014. "That was a fun game. It was pretty good to hold that team to 28 points. That is one of the top five offenses in college football.”