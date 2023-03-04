Delaware 77, Northeastern 74, OT

Doherty 4-6 2-2 10, Stucke 2-10 4-4 8, King 3-5 0-0 6, Pridgen 4-7 0-0 9, Telfort 4-15 12-15 20, Troutman 5-7 2-2 12, Cormier 3-4 0-0 7, Nwagha 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, McClintock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 20-23 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling