Denver 112, Golden State 110

D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 8-12 1-1 18, Looney 2-6 2-2 6, Curry 8-28 3-3 21, Thompson 9-28 2-2 25, Kuminga 3-5 2-2 9, Lamb 2-4 4-4 8, Payton II 1-2 0-0 2, Poole 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 42-105 17-17 110.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling