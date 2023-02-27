Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 124

Leonard 12-19 6-8 33, Morris Sr. 3-7 0-0 6, Plumlee 2-2 3-5 7, George 6-13 11-11 23, Westbrook 6-10 4-4 17, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 4-8 1-1 12, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-7 0-0 7, E.Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Hyland 4-11 0-0 10, Powell 4-9 0-1 9. Totals 44-90 25-30 124.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling