Duke 77, Syracuse 55

Mitchell 4-8 0-0 8, Filipowski 5-11 2-2 14, Lively 3-4 0-0 6, Proctor 3-5 0-0 8, Roach 6-10 2-2 17, Whitehead 5-7 0-0 14, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Grandison 1-5 0-0 3, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0, Schutt 1-1 0-0 3, Catchings 0-1 0-0 0, Johns 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 4-4 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling