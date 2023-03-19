Duke 89, Iona 49

Athias 10-14 0-2 20, Camilion 5-14 1-2 12, Gomez 2-5 0-0 4, Hodge-Carr 1-3 0-0 2, Mager 3-7 0-0 7, Givon 1-2 0-0 2, Otkhmezuri 1-2 0-0 2, Cenis 0-1 0-0 0, Lipinski 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 1-4 49
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling