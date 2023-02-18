E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 77

Abercrombie 1-8 0-0 3, Hughes 3-5 0-1 6, Johnson 5-7 3-4 16, Knecht 6-16 8-9 22, Kountz 5-13 4-6 15, Shaw 2-5 0-1 4, Wisne 3-3 0-0 6, Creech 0-2 2-2 2, Reynolds 1-2 1-1 3, Ramirez 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 18-24 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling