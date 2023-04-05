English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Man City 4, Liverpool 1

Bournemouth 2, Fulham 1

Arsenal 4, Leeds 1

Brighton 3, Brentford 3

Crystal Palace 2, Leicester 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Wolverhampton 1

Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2

Sunday's Matches

West Ham 1, Southampton 0

Newcastle 2, Man United 0

Monday's Match

Everton 1, Tottenham 1

Tuesday's Matches

Bournemouth 0, Brighton 2

Leeds 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Leicester 1, Aston Villa 2

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0

Wednesday's Matches

West Ham 1, Newcastle 5

Man United 1, Brentford 0

Saturday's Matches

Man United vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Leeds vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Burnley 0, Sunderland 0

Saturday's Matches

Luton Town 2, Watford 0

Preston 3, Blackpool 1

Bristol City 1, Reading 1

Cardiff 2, Swansea 3

Coventry 0, Stoke 4

Huddersfield 4, Middlesbrough 2

Hull 0, Rotherham 0

Norwich 0, Sheffield United 1

West Brom 0, Millwall 0

Wigan 1, QPR 0

Birmingham 1, Blackburn 0

Friday's Matches

Millwall vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.

Rotherham vs. West Brom, 8 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Hull, 12:30 p.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough, 12:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Middlesbrough vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

England League One

Tuesday's Match

Exeter 3, Barnsley 1

Wednesday's Match

Cheltenham 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday's Matches

Charlton 6, Shrewsbury 0

Cheltenham 0, Burton Albion 0

Derby 0, Ipswich 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Exeter 2

Peterborough 0, Oxford United 0

Port Vale 0, Cambridge United 2

Portsmouth 1, Forest Green 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Lincoln 1

Wycombe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Barnsley 5, Morecambe 0

Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Friday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Exeter vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Matches

Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Walsall 0

Friday's Matches

Stockport County 1, Salford 1

Tranmere 1, Harrogate Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Bradford 3, Grimsby Town 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Rochdale 1

Barrow 2, Gillingham 1

Colchester 0, Newport County 0

Doncaster 0, Crewe 2

Hartlepool 2, Swindon 1

Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 0

Mansfield Town 4, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Stevenage 1

Walsall 1, Sutton United 1

Friday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham 0, Notts County 2

Woking vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Gateshead FC 3, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Wealdstone 2, Oldham 2

Boreham Wood 0, Torquay United 1

Dorking Wanderers 1, Southend 0

Woking 1, Barnet 1

Maidstone United FC 2, Bromley 3

York City FC 0, Scunthorpe 0

Halifax Town 2, Aldershot 0

Saturday's Matches

Bromley 4, Solihull Moors 0

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Dorking Wanderers 2

Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidenhead United 0, Chesterfield 0

Maidstone United FC 0, Boreham Wood 4

Scunthorpe 0, Torquay United 1

Wealdstone vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd

Wrexham 5, Oldham 1

York City FC vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd

Yeovil 0, Southend 2

Monday's Match

York City FC 1, Barnet 0

Tuesday's Match

Gateshead FC 4, Yeovil 0

Friday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

York City FC vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Match

Eastleigh vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Aldershot vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.