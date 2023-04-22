|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|6
|3
|77
|34
|75
|Man City
|30
|22
|4
|4
|78
|28
|70
|Man United
|30
|18
|5
|7
|46
|37
|59
|Newcastle
|30
|15
|11
|4
|48
|24
|56
|Tottenham
|31
|16
|5
|10
|57
|45
|53
|Aston Villa
|31
|15
|5
|11
|44
|40
|50
|Brighton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|54
|37
|49
|Liverpool
|30
|13
|8
|9
|56
|36
|47
|Fulham
|31
|13
|6
|12
|44
|42
|45
|Brentford
|31
|10
|13
|8
|47
|42
|43
|Chelsea
|31
|10
|9
|12
|30
|33
|39
|Crystal Palace
|31
|9
|9
|13
|31
|40
|36
|Wolverhampton
|31
|9
|7
|15
|26
|42
|34
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|6
|16
|31
|59
|33
|West Ham
|30
|8
|7
|15
|29
|41
|31
|Leeds
|32
|7
|8
|17
|41
|62
|29
|Everton
|31
|6
|9
|16
|24
|46
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|31
|6
|9
|16
|24
|56
|27
|Leicester
|31
|7
|4
|20
|41
|55
|25
|Southampton
|32
|6
|6
|20
|27
|56
|24
