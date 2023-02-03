Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Chelsea 0, Fulham 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship West Brom 1, Coventry 0

West Brom: Grady Diangana (15).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One England League Two England National League Scunthorpe 1, Barnet 3

Scunthorpe: No Name (62).

Barnet: No Name (32, 55, 66).

Halftime: 0-1.

