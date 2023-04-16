Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
West Ham 2, Arsenal 2

West Ham: Said Benrahma (33), Jarrod Bowen (54).

Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus (7), Martin Odegaard (10).

Halftime: 1-2.

England Championship England League One England League Two England National League
