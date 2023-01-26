Fairfield 63, Mount St. Mary's 60

Cook 4-9 1-2 9, Jeanne-Rose 5-5 6-7 16, Fields 2-10 1-2 6, Leach 3-8 2-2 9, Wojcik 2-7 1-2 5, Long 3-8 2-3 10, Maidoh 1-3 0-4 2, Crisler 2-2 0-0 6, Johns 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-22 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling