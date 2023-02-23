FAU 106, UTSA 66

Diouf 0-1 0-0 0, Sabally 1-2 0-1 2, Buggs 4-9 0-1 10, Medor 2-7 5-6 9, Richards 5-11 7-8 19, Farmer 1-3 3-4 5, Germany 3-10 0-0 6, Tucker 3-4 3-4 9, Addo-Ankrah 1-3 0-0 2, Czumbel 1-1 0-0 2, Aleu 0-1 0-0 0, Bofinger 1-3 0-0 2, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 18-24 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling