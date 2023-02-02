Florida 61, Texas A&M 54

Malone 0-2 0-0 0, Patty 3-11 0-1 6, Bowles 3-9 2-2 10, Kay Kay Green 3-7 0-1 7, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 5-10 3-3 15, McKinzie Green 0-0 0-0 0, Hylton 3-6 4-5 11, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Petticord 0-3 3-3 3, Totals 18-53 12-15 54

Dut 4-9 0-0 8, Kyle 6-12 1-2 13, Deans 4-8 4-5 12, Rickards 3-10 4-6 10, Rimdal 1-6 2-2 4, Merritt 1-4 2-2 5, Correa 2-6 0-1 4, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 23-60 14-20 61

Texas A&M 14 12 8 20 — 54 Florida 16 14 14 17 — 61

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 6-18 (Patty 0-2, Bowles 2-7, K.Green 1-2, Barker 2-4, Hylton 1-1, Jones 0-2), Florida 1-8 (Deans 0-2, Rickards 0-1, Rimdal 0-1, Merritt 1-2, Correa 0-1, Warren 0-1). Assists_Texas A&M 6 (K.Green 2), Florida 12 (Deans 3). Fouled Out_Texas A&M Hylton. Rebounds_Texas A&M 35 (Patty 11), Florida 42 (Kyle 17). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 20, Florida 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,099.