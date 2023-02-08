Fordham 77, UMass 67

Cross 6-14 4-8 17, Martin 5-6 0-0 11, Leveque 4-6 3-4 11, K.Thompson 6-11 0-0 13, Weeks 0-7 2-2 2, Dominguez 2-4 3-4 9, Gapare 0-1 0-0 0, Kante 1-1 0-0 2, G.Thompson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-51 12-18 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling