Fordham 79, St. Bonaventure 68

Moore 6-7 6-8 19, Novitskyi 1-3 5-11 7, Charlton 1-8 1-2 3, Quisenberry 3-10 11-13 17, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Rose 1-3 2-2 5, Gray 3-7 0-0 7, Kelly 1-4 0-0 3, Tsimbila 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 25-36 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling