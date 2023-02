EASTON, Pa. (AP) — CJ Fulton scored 20 points and Kyle Jenkins added six in overtime as Lafayette took down Boston University 69-65 on Saturday.

Fulton added seven assists for the Leopards (9-18, 7-7 Patriot League). Leo O'Boyle was 5 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Jenkins finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.