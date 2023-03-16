Georgia's Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was given 12 months' probation and a $1,000 fine on Thursday after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.
Projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft, Carter was sentenced in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court, according to a statement from attorney Kim T. Stephens. Carter also must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course.