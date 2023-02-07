THROUGH FEBRUARY 6 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 33 1921 61 1.91 Jake Oettinger Dallas 39 2269 85 2.25 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 19 1113 42 2.26 Jeremy Swayman Boston 21 1102 43 2.34 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 33 1819 71 2.34 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 38 2170 86 2.38 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 25 1463 59 2.42 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2378 97 2.45 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2175 89 2.46 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1119 46 2.47 Frederik Andersen Carolina 15 869 36 2.49 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1004 43 2.57 David Rittich Winnipeg 13 722 31 2.58 Pavel Francouz Colorado 14 836 36 2.58 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 34 2030 88 2.60 Darcy Kuemper Washington 34 1922 84 2.62 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2214 97 2.63 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 2.65 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 14 834 37 2.66 Charlie Lindgren Washington 23 1257 56 2.67 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 33 1921 26 4 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2378 24 15 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2214 23 13 1 Martin Jones Seattle 35 1999 23 7 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 39 2269 22 7 7 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 33 1819 22 5 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2175 21 8 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 34 2030 20 11 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 37 2190 19 13 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 35 2076 19 13 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 39 2237 18 18 3 Ville Husso Detroit 34 1962 17 11 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 25 1463 17 6 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 38 2170 16 16 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 32 1833 16 11 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 16 5 5 Carter Hart Philadelphia 38 2181 15 15 8 Darcy Kuemper Washington 34 1922 15 14 4 Jack Campbell Edmonton 25 1383 15 8 1 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 20 1129 15 3 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 33 1921 61 901 .937 26 4 1 Jake Oettinger Dallas 39 2269 85 1031 .924 22 7 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 38 2170 86 1038 .923 16 16 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2378 97 1164 .923 24 15 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 19 1113 42 499 .922 11 7 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 27 1583 70 816 .921 16 5 5 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 17 1004 43 493 .920 10 6 1 Juuse Saros Nashville 37 2190 100 1143 .920 19 13 5 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 34 2030 88 995 .919 20 11 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 17 988 45 507 .918 8 6 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 36 2175 89 992 .918 21 8 7 Pavel Francouz Colorado 14 836 36 396 .917 7 7 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 37 2214 97 1056 .916 23 13 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 33 1819 71 770 .916 22 5 2 Darcy Kuemper Washington 34 1922 84 899 .915 15 14 4 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 28 1604 78 829 .914 13 10 3 Jeremy Swayman Boston 21 1102 43 457 .914 12 3 4 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 25 1463 59 623 .913 17 6 2 Logan Thompson Vegas 35 2076 93 976 .913 19 13 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Darcy Kuemper Washington 34 1922 5 15 14 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 39 2269 4 22 7 7 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 38 2170 4 16 16 4 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 40 2378 3 24 15 1 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 36 2146 3 14 17 4 Martin Jones Seattle 35 1999 3 23 7 3 Ville Husso Detroit 34 1962 3 17 11 5 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 39 2237 2 18 18 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 35 2076 2 19 13 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 34 2030 2 20 11 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 33 1921 2 26 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 33 1819 2 22 5 2 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 25 1463 2 17 6 2 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 27 1417 2 11 10 2 Antti Raanta Carolina 19 1119 2 13 2 3