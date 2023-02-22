THROUGH FEBRUARY 21 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 66 1.88 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 26 1505 53 2.11 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 2.20 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 2.21 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 37 2064 81 2.35 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 102 2.39 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 29 1701 68 2.40 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 100 2.43 Frederik Andersen Carolina 19 1108 45 2.44 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 48 2.44 David Rittich Winnipeg 15 844 35 2.49 Adin Hill Vegas 23 1248 52 2.50 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2518 106 2.53 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 41 2480 107 2.59 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Rangers 16 955 42 2.64 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 73 2.67 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 24 1346 60 2.67 Darcy Kuemper Washington 39 2215 99 2.68 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 29 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2518 27 14 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 26 16 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 41 2480 25 9 7 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 37 2064 24 6 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 23 7 9 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 23 12 4 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 23 10 3 Ville Husso Detroit 41 2382 22 13 5 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2536 21 20 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2491 21 16 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 29 1701 20 7 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 19 17 5 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2056 17 15 2 Jack Campbell Edmonton 30 1697 17 8 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 24 1346 17 4 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 43 2453 16 18 9 Darcy Kuemper Washington 39 2215 16 18 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 34 1931 16 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 16 6 5 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 66 986 .937 29 4 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 26 1505 53 685 .928 15 8 2 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 90 1134 .926 23 7 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 102 1270 .926 26 16 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 100 1214 .924 19 17 5 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 28 1642 73 844 .920 16 6 5 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 42 2518 106 1202 .919 27 14 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 45 506 .918 13 4 4 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 106 1172 .917 23 12 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2491 118 1282 .916 21 16 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 29 1701 68 732 .915 20 7 2 Craig Anderson Buffalo 19 1094 51 547 .915 8 7 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 37 2064 81 865 .914 24 6 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 31 1788 87 912 .913 14 11 4 Scott Wedgewood Dallas 18 987 48 503 .913 7 8 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 39 2215 99 1036 .913 16 18 4 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 26 1434 75 779 .912 10 10 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 43 2472 5 19 17 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 39 2215 5 16 18 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 42 2457 4 23 7 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 43 2557 3 26 16 1 Ville Husso Detroit 41 2382 3 22 13 5 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 39 2282 3 15 17 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 3 23 10 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 29 1701 3 20 7 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 44 2536 2 21 20 3 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 39 2340 2 23 12 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 36 2105 2 29 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 37 2064 2 24 6 3 James Reimer San Jose 29 1745 2 9 14 6 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 23 1220 2 13 4 4 Antti Raanta Carolina 20 1179 2 14 2 3