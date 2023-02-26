THROUGH FEBRUARY 25 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 67 1.86 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 27 1566 55 2.11 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 96 2.23 Antti Raanta Carolina 21 1239 48 2.32 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 50 2.34 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 30 1762 69 2.35 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 84 2.37 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 104 2.41 David Rittich Winnipeg 16 864 35 2.43 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 109 2.46 Frederik Andersen Carolina 20 1167 48 2.47 Adin Hill Vegas 23 1248 52 2.50 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 2.53 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 112 2.55 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 108 2.63 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 2.66 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2520 112 2.67 Darcy Kuemper Washington 40 2275 102 2.69 Craig Anderson Buffalo 20 1154 52 2.70 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 2.70 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 30 4 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 28 14 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 26 18 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 42 2520 25 10 7 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 25 12 4 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 25 6 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 24 8 9 Ville Husso Detroit 43 2501 23 14 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 23 10 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 43 2551 22 16 5 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 46 2662 21 20 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 30 1762 21 7 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 20 18 5 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 20 13 3 Darcy Kuemper Washington 40 2275 17 18 4 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 38 2113 17 16 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 35 1991 17 13 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1743 17 7 5 Jack Campbell Edmonton 31 1723 17 8 4 Pheonix Copley Los Angeles 25 1408 17 4 2 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 67 1012 .938 30 4 1 Filip Gustavsson Minnesota 27 1566 55 707 .928 15 8 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 96 1194 .926 24 8 9 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 104 1264 .924 20 18 5 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 109 1311 .923 26 18 1 Pavel Francouz Colorado 15 900 38 432 .919 7 7 1 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 108 1226 .919 25 12 4 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 112 1264 .919 28 14 2 Alex Stalock Chicago 14 732 33 370 .918 6 6 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 30 1743 81 892 .917 17 7 5 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 30 1762 69 756 .916 21 7 2 Juuse Saros Nashville 43 2551 120 1304 .916 22 16 5 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 50 542 .916 14 4 4 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 94 999 .914 20 13 3 Craig Anderson Buffalo 20 1154 52 592 .914 9 7 2 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 84 884 .913 25 6 3 David Rittich Winnipeg 16 864 35 367 .913 9 5 0 Darcy Kuemper Washington 40 2275 102 1059 .912 17 18 4 Stuart Skinner Edmonton 33 1880 91 944 .912 15 12 4 Connor Ingram Nashville 20 1157 61 632 .912 5 11 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 45 2591 5 20 18 5 Darcy Kuemper Washington 40 2275 5 17 18 4 Jake Oettinger Dallas 44 2578 4 24 8 9 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 45 2655 3 26 18 1 Ville Husso Detroit 43 2501 3 23 14 5 Karel Vejmelka Arizona 40 2342 3 15 18 5 Martin Jones Seattle 38 2177 3 23 10 3 Ilya Samsonov Toronto 30 1762 3 21 7 2 Antti Raanta Carolina 21 1239 3 15 2 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 46 2662 2 21 20 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 44 2640 2 28 14 2 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 41 2460 2 25 12 4 Linus Ullmark Boston 37 2165 2 30 4 1 Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 38 2126 2 25 6 3 Logan Thompson Vegas 36 2117 2 20 13 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 35 1991 2 17 13 3 James Reimer San Jose 30 1805 2 9 15 6 Anton Forsberg Ottawa 28 1471 2 11 11 2 Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1280 2 14 4 4