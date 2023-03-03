Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 91

George 3-15 4-4 11, Leonard 8-12 3-5 21, Plumlee 3-5 6-6 12, Gordon 6-16 2-3 16, Westbrook 3-12 2-2 8, Covington 1-2 0-0 3, Batum 2-5 0-0 5, Coffey 1-2 0-0 2, Mann 2-4 0-0 5, Hyland 2-7 1-1 6, Powell 1-9 0-0 2. Totals 32-89 18-21 91.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling