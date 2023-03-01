Golden State 123, Portland 105

Grant 5-17 13-15 24, Reddish 4-10 0-0 10, Eubanks 2-3 1-2 5, Lillard 9-21 5-5 25, Thybulle 5-7 0-0 15, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 1-4 0-0 2, Little 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Sharpe 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 37-86 19-22 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling