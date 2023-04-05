Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125

Dort 6-15 5-8 17, Jal.Williams 7-14 3-3 19, Jay.Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Giddey 7-15 0-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-17 8-9 32, Dieng 1-2 1-1 3, Saric 1-3 2-4 5, Sarr 0-2 0-0 0, Aa.Wiggins 4-8 2-2 11, Butler 1-3 0-0 3, Joe 4-8 4-5 14, Mann 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-93 26-35 125.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling