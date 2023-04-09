Golden State 157, Portland 101

D.Green 4-7 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 3-7 2-2 10, Looney 2-4 0-0 4, Curry 9-15 3-3 26, Thompson 7-14 0-0 20, Baldwin Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Kuminga 6-9 2-2 15, Lamb 2-2 0-0 4, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 10-14 1-1 25, Payton II 2-4 0-0 4, Poole 7-9 3-4 21, Quinones 2-2 3-4 9. Totals 58-96 14-16 157.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling