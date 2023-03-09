Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 79

McGlothan 13-20 4-8 35, Ouedraogo 1-3 2-4 4, Harrison 3-8 6-8 12, Knox 3-5 0-0 7, McMillian 3-6 2-2 9, Baumann 2-3 0-0 5, Ellis 2-4 4-4 9, Baker 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 28-52 18-27 84.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling