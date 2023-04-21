Grisham has 4 RBIs, Padres beat D-backs in Tatis' return

PHOENIX (AP) — Trent Grisham had two doubles and four RBIs, Xander Bogaerts added a two-run homer and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 in Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return from a PED suspension Thursday night.
Tatis was 0 for 5 with two strikeouts in his first regular-season game since 2021, batting leadoff and playing right field. His highlight of the night came on defense in the eighth, when he sprinted back and to his left before snagging a line drive, robbing Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit.