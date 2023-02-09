Hamilton scores 2 on power play, Devils win without Hughes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals and the New Jersey Devils continued to roll despite playing without Jack Hughes for the first time this season, posting a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
Mackenzie Blackwood, making only his fifth start since Dec. 23, was outstanding, making 34 saves as New Jersey improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 games. Ondrej Palat had the primary assist on Hamilton's goals and defenseman John Marino scored into an empty net with 1:11 to play.