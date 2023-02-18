Harvard 73, Cornell 56

Ledlum 12-17 9-12 35, Nelson 0-5 0-0 0, Pigge 2-9 1-1 5, Silverstein 2-3 0-0 5, Tretout 6-10 5-6 19, Okpara 2-3 1-4 5, Ajogbor 1-1 2-2 4, Simon 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Hemmings 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neil 0-0 0-0 0, Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 18-25 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling