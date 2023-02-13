Hofstra 66, Drexel 52

Okros 1-4 0-0 2, A.Williams 4-11 5-10 13, Y.Butler 1-7 6-6 8, House 1-4 0-0 2, Oden 3-7 2-3 9, C.Washington 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 2-2 3-8 7, Magee 1-3 2-2 4, Hargrove 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 18-29 52.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling