Hofstra 68, Stony Brook 65

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 0-9 0-0 0, Dubar 4-7 0-0 11, Estrada 1-12 8-9 10, Thomas 8-11 6-7 23, Williams 4-4 4-5 12, Plotnikov 2-6 3-3 7, Washington 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-54 21-24 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling