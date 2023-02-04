Hofstra 79, Stony Brook 58

Policelli 5-15 1-1 12, Sarvan 5-12 0-0 14, Fitzmorris 6-7 0-1 12, Onyekonwu 5-13 3-4 15, Roberts 1-4 0-0 3, Pettway 1-4 0-0 2, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 4-6 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling