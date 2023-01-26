Hofstra 82, Elon 65

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 1-2 0-0 2, Dubar 2-4 0-0 6, Estrada 16-25 0-0 40, Thomas 9-17 0-1 23, W.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Plotnikov 1-4 0-0 2, Washington 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-59 0-1 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling