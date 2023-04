RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury has resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Wednesday.

Drury missed the Hurricanes' Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind'Amour said Drury doesn't have a concussion.