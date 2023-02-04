Idaho 82, Sacramento St. 76, OT

Burris 2-2 0-0 6, Jones 11-16 3-5 25, D.Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Moffitt 13-18 3-3 30, Salih 0-2 0-0 0, T.Smith 3-4 2-2 11, R.Smith 3-5 2-2 8, Harge 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-52 10-12 82.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling