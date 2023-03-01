Illinois AP names All-State girls’ basketball teams

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Here are the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A-4A All-State girls’ basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper sports writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site editors/reporters. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players. Compiled by Quad Cities media veteran Steve Tappa (currently of MC22-TV and QCSportsNet; formerly of the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus). Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. A five-player first team and five-player second team were selected in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention. All selections listed in order of voting points. There were a total of 26 voters, but not all cast a ballot in each class (24 in 2A & 3A, 23 in 3A, 21 in 4A).

*-Tied for the final spot on a five-player team; **-NOTE: Unanimous (named on every ballot). Schreacke and Froebe first team on every ballot; Hargrove received one second-team vote.