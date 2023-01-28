Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 67

Littles 3-4 1-2 7, Nelson 10-15 4-7 24, Huffman 5-10 3-4 13, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Spencer 3-7 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 9, Collins 0-1 0-4 0, Terrell 1-1 0-0 3, Maxwell 1-4 0-0 2, Amir-Paul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 8-17 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling