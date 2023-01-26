Incarnate Word 70, McNeese St. 65

English 1-8 0-0 2, Francois 3-4 0-0 8, Massie 7-11 1-2 16, Scott 3-13 0-1 6, Shumate 7-14 4-5 18, Oday 3-7 2-3 10, Berze 1-4 0-0 3, McMillan 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 7-11 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling