Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70

Dennis 2-3 4-6 8, Payne 4-6 0-0 8, Cisse 4-13 8-8 18, Krause 1-5 6-6 8, Miller 5-6 6-7 16, Morgan 3-6 2-2 11, Griscti 2-4 0-0 6, Hayman 1-2 0-0 3, Beny Til 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 26-29 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling