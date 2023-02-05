Iona 70, Fairfield 61

Joseph 6-11 6-8 18, Shema 1-6 2-2 4, Clayton 4-10 5-6 13, JeanLouis 4-7 0-0 8, Jenkins 7-18 3-3 18, C.Davis 1-2 4-4 6, Weiss 1-2 0-0 3, Ibine Ayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 20-23 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling