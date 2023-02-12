Iona 72, Niagara 55

Joseph 3-7 4-7 10, Shema 1-3 3-4 6, Clayton 12-23 2-2 30, JeanLouis 0-4 0-0 0, Jenkins 5-11 0-0 11, Ibine Ayo 2-4 0-0 6, Brookshire 3-4 0-0 9, Weiss 0-2 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 9-13 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling