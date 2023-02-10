Iona 80, Canisius 59

Joseph 7-9 1-3 15, Shema 7-10 0-0 16, Clayton 7-12 1-2 19, JeanLouis 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 2-6 5-6 9, Davis 3-6 0-0 7, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Ibine Ayo 3-3 0-0 6, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-51 7-11 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling