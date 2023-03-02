Iona 93, Marist 74

Cooley 6-10 0-0 14, Ingo 0-2 1-2 1, Gardner 5-13 2-4 14, Harris 4-7 2-2 14, Brickner 2-5 0-0 4, Farris 7-14 0-1 17, Daughtry 1-2 1-2 4, Salton 0-2 2-2 2, Belton 1-1 0-1 2, Saint-Furcy 1-1 0-0 2, Botticelli 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-14 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling