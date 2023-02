NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins and Clayton Walker Jr. both scored 18 points to help Iona defeat Siena 93-60 on Sunday.

Jenkins added nine rebounds and six assists for the Gaels (22-7, 15-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clayton added five assists and seven steals. Nelly Junior Joseph was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to nine games.