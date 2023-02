SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.

Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.