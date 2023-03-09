Kolek rallies No. 6 Marquette past pesky St. John's in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Kolek scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including the tiebreaking free throws with 15.8 seconds left in overtime, and No. 6 Marquette rallied for a 72-70 victory over scrappy St. John's in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 16 points, several on highlight-reel dunks, and the top-seeded Golden Eagles (26-6) advanced to play 11th-ranked and fourth-seeded UConn or fifth-seeded Providence in the semifinals Friday night at Madison Square Garden.