L.A. Clippers 106, N.Y. Knicks 95

Barrett 5-12 0-0 11, Randle 5-24 6-8 19, Robinson 2-8 2-2 6, Grimes 3-8 1-1 7, Quickley 8-18 7-8 26, Toppin 4-9 2-2 10, Hartenstein 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-6 4-4 10, McBride 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-90 24-27 95.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling