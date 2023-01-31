L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling